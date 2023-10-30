South Africans eagerly wait to find out if President Cyril Ramaphosa will grant the country a public holiday in his address to the nation on Monday.
This comes after the Springboks’ victory against the All Blacks and Ramaphosa’s remarks after the national team won their semifinal against England.
He said then he would consider declaring a public holiday if the Springboks won the World Cup.
“South Africans are revelling in this incredible success our boys have achieved in Paris. Many felt we should declare Monday [today] a public holiday and I declined. I said we will consider that when we win the final, at which I will be present,” he said at the time.
WATCH LIVE | SA finds out if there will be a public holiday after Boks’ World Cup triumph
Courtesy of SABC News
