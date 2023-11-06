Wobbly but unbowed, Grandads Army soldiers on
Endless hills on road from Barberton to Carolina take their toll on East London men on a mission to care for the children
The octogenarian and two septuagenarian grandads finally wobbled, got off their bicycles, and walked...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.