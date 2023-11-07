×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

How to beat a property scamster

Premium
By Ted Keenan - 07 November 2023

East London property mogul Xoliswa Tini has bad news for those who take estate agents at face value — among even the reputable ones are some crooks...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...