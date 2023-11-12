A Kwazakhele woman has been arrested and charged with perjury and defeating the ends of justice after she claimed she had been raped by police officers.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman, 43, had been arrested on Sunday morning after it emerged she had in fact not been raped .
The woman made the allegations on Friday after being dropped off at home by police following an argument with her boyfriend.
Naidu said police had been called to a house in Kwazakhele at about 10pm after the woman’s boyfriend called for assistance while the couple were drinking with friends.
“The rowdy and intoxicated woman was taken away by police and dropped off at her home,” she said.
“The woman then walked back to her boyfriend’s house, alleging that the two attending police officials had raped her.
“She was taken to the crisis centre at the hospital and a case of rape was opened.”
During the investigation of the alleged rape it emerged that the woman had fabricated the allegation to teach her boyfriend a lesson, Naidu said.
Cases of perjury and defeating the ends of justice had then been opened against the woman.
She is expected to make her first appearance in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, said: “The opening of false cases is a criminal offence and those found guilty will face legal consequences.
“We will thoroughly investigate such cases, ensuring that justice is served and deterring others from making baseless accusations.
“False reports have an impact on crime statistics and create an inaccurate account of crime,” Ncata said.
Gqeberha woman arrested after rape allegations against police
