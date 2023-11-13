Drivers, hawkers fret as taxi rank upgrade stalls
BCM's temporary solution until project completion overcrowded and dangerous, they say
Commuters, taxi drivers and street vendors are getting frustrated over the R17.4m upgrading of a taxi rank in East London's CBD, which has come to a standstill. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.