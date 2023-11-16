×

News Editors Choice

Gift of the Givers head in Gaza killed

16 November 2023
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, Ahmed Abbasi
Image: Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers says its office head in Gaza, who is a father of three, has been killed.

Ahmed Abbasi, who was described as “a kind, gentle, warm human being”, died at the hands of Israeli forces in Gaza while returning from morning prayer on Thursday with his brother, who was also killed, the organisation said.

He worked for Gift of the Givers since 2013.

“He was responsible for implementing multiple projects including the care of orphans, widows, the elderly and the ill. He delivered water through our desalination plants, distributed food parcels, provided hot meals and upgraded damaged homes.”

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman denounced those responsible for Abbasi's death as “inhumane Zionist Israeli murderers”.

Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an attack on its citizens by Hamas on October 7.

Sooliman said Israel's military actions are “cold-blooded murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide of a defenceless civilian population caught up in a ghetto”.

He backed President Cyril Ramaphosa's move to report Israel to the International Criminal Court.

“We also fully support the motion in parliament today [Thursday] for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador with immediate effect and the severing of diplomatic ties with the apartheid state of Israel,” Sooliman said.

“Israel should be held accountable to pay war reparations in the rebuilding of Gaza and compensate every family they have decimated.”

TimesLIVE

