“No white man will persecute me and we are not going to accept to appear before this white man and this kangaroo court,” said Malema.
“This outcome has already being determined even before by yourself and the DA. He is not a man of integrity and we will never be persecuted by a white man.
“Some of you [committee members] will not come back to this parliament [after the 2024 elections], especially you chairperson, and many others, you are going to watch parliament from home. Whatever decision you take, we will still be in parliament, whether that white man you chose likes it or not, we will be in parliament.”
Malema recused his legal representatives and he and the other EFF MPs logged off from the meeting.
The hearing continued in their absence as Katz pointed out: “If the person has the right to attend and chooses not to exercise that right, they take the consequences — whatever they might be — in exercising that choice.”
Malema, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo have been charged with disrupting the Sona in February and threatening Ramaphosa.
The hearing will continue this week.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Malema goes after 'white man' & chairperson during Sona disciplinary hearing
EFF leader Julius Malema attacked the parliamentary disciplinary hearing committee on Monday after his application to postpone the matter to 2024 was not granted. Malema directed his anger at parliament-appointed initiator advocate Anton Katz.
“You brought this white man to come and persecute us. You know every white man will go after the blood of the EFF,” said Malema on a live stream on parliament's YouTube page.
EFF MPs are in hot water after storming the stage at the state of the nation (Sona) address by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year.
