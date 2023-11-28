Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the Impala Platinum incident that claimed the lives of 11 mineworkers is a blow to the mining industry's target of zero harm.
Impala halted operations at its Rustenburg 11 shaft on Monday after 11 mineworkers died when a conveyance cage carrying 86 employees started descending and then came to a sudden stop.
Speaking at the mine today, Mantashe said: "It's a sad incident, it dented efforts to move to zero fatalities."
Mantashe said there were 41 fatalities in the mining industry before the incident on Monday.
Impala is one of the world's largest platinum producers, where 13 employees died in a tailings dam incident in 1974.
Impala board chair Thandi Orleyn said the group is committed to zero harm.
"An investigation needs to take place. We are going to be working, and we are transparent so others can learn from the lessons. It requires hard work and commitment," she said.
TimesLIVE
Implats says it is committed to zero harm after 11 deaths in Rustenburg
Senior Reporter
Image: MOELETSI MABE
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the Impala Platinum incident that claimed the lives of 11 mineworkers is a blow to the mining industry's target of zero harm.
Impala halted operations at its Rustenburg 11 shaft on Monday after 11 mineworkers died when a conveyance cage carrying 86 employees started descending and then came to a sudden stop.
Speaking at the mine today, Mantashe said: "It's a sad incident, it dented efforts to move to zero fatalities."
Mantashe said there were 41 fatalities in the mining industry before the incident on Monday.
Impala is one of the world's largest platinum producers, where 13 employees died in a tailings dam incident in 1974.
Impala board chair Thandi Orleyn said the group is committed to zero harm.
"An investigation needs to take place. We are going to be working, and we are transparent so others can learn from the lessons. It requires hard work and commitment," she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos