News

Implats says it is committed to zero harm after 11 deaths in Rustenburg

28 November 2023
Dineo Faku
Senior Reporter
The shaft at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg where 11 mineworkers died as a result of a faulty conveyance cage, leaving 75 others injured.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the Impala Platinum incident that claimed the lives of 11 mineworkers is a blow to the mining industry's target of zero harm. 

Impala halted operations at its Rustenburg 11 shaft on Monday after 11 mineworkers died when a conveyance cage carrying 86 employees started descending and then came to a sudden stop. 

Speaking at the mine today, Mantashe said: "It's a sad incident, it dented efforts to move to zero fatalities."

Mantashe said there were 41 fatalities in the mining industry before the incident on Monday. 

Impala is one of the world's largest platinum producers, where 13 employees died in a tailings dam incident in 1974. 

Impala board chair Thandi Orleyn said the group is committed to zero harm.  

"An investigation needs to take place. We are going to be working, and we are transparent so others can learn from the lessons. It requires hard work and commitment," she said. 

TimesLIVE

