News

Bhisho fights to stop R760m Treasury cutbacks

Departments of health, education and human settlements will be hard hit by losing R761m

Premium
By APHIWE DEKLERK - 29 November 2023

The Eastern Cape provincial legislature has questioned the national government for reclaiming almost three-quarters of a billion rand in conditional grant funding which will see vital hospital and school infrastructure upgrades and housing projects left in limbo...

