With the provincial government announcing the creation of at least two incubator centres for cannabis and hemp production, plans to build a thriving cannabis economy in the Eastern Cape are beginning to take shape.
Earlier this week, Ntabankulu mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo announced plans to build a R220m college in the heart of the province’s cannabis-producing region during a visit by premier Oscar Mabuyane.
She discusses the benefits and drawbacks of the initiative with Daron Mann in this episode
LISTEN | Eastern Cape's Cannabis industry set to be a game changer
