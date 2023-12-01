×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Eastern Cape's Cannabis industry set to be a game changer

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 01 December 2023

With the provincial government announcing the creation of at least two incubator centres for cannabis and hemp production, plans to build a thriving cannabis economy in the Eastern Cape are beginning to take shape.

Earlier this week, Ntabankulu mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo announced plans to build a R220m college in the heart of the province’s cannabis-producing region during a visit by premier Oscar Mabuyane.

She discusses the benefits and drawbacks of the initiative with Daron Mann in this episode

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...