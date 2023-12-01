Mabuyane lauds Sicelo Ndevu for role in ANC during transition
Eastern Cape ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane praised the late party stalwart Sicelo Ndevu for the crucial role he played during the transition period building structures in the former Border region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.