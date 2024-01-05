Mthatha’s Windsor Hotel declared unfit for human occupation
A state-owned building and one of Mthatha’s most recognisable and historical landmarks, the Windsor Hotel, has been declared unsafe for human occupation and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) has urged people occupying it to evacuate the place as a matter of urgency...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.