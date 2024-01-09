New smoking bill will hit small tobacco businesses hard
Hundreds of small businesses selling tobacco and e-cigarettes are on the verge of closing down because of a government bill designed to restrict the sale of tobacco products...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.