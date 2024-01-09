×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

UK's Jeremy Corbyn to join SA at The Hague in genocide case against Israel

09 January 2024
Zimasa Matiwane
Reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa wears a Palestinian keffiyeh (scarf) and holds a Palestinian flag. South Africa's case against Israel will be heard in the Hague this week. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa wears a Palestinian keffiyeh (scarf) and holds a Palestinian flag. South Africa's case against Israel will be heard in the Hague this week. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will lead the South African delegation to The Hague for the country's genocide case against Israel. 

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week on a case brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and seeking an emergency suspension of Israel's military campaign.

The department said the delegation includes the directors-general in the Presidency and the departments of international relations & co-operation and justice & constitutional development, and a special adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The delegation will be joined by senior political figures “from progressive political parties and movements across the globe”, including  Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour Party opposition leader in the UK.

Lamola said South Africa was determined to see the end of the “genocide taking place in Gaza”. 

He acknowledged world leaders backing South Africa’s case.

“We are most encouraged by leaders of the world who have not blunted their consciousness and have stood on the right side of history by supporting a case that seeks to protect the rights of human beings, regardless of their nationality or ethnicity,” said Lamola. 

The charges were filed by South Africa after nearly three months of relentless Israeli bombardment killed more than 21,500 people in Gaza.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...