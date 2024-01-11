BCM councillor fighting for her life after shooting
Mayoral committee member Kayise Tom wounded outside Mdantsane home
Buffalo City Metro’s mayoral committee member for corporate services, Kayise Tom, is fighting for her life in hospital after being shot at the gate of her NU9, Mdantsane, home on Tuesday evening...
