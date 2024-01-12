Fed up with the increasing crime and car washers who have established themselves in the parking areas on East London's beachfront, Quigney Ratepayers Association are taking matters into their own hands.
The Association's chair, Satish Nair, joins Daron Mann and discusses their initiative in this episode.
LISTEN | Quigney ratepayers fed up with rising crime
