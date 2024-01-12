×

News

LISTEN | Quigney ratepayers fed up with rising crime

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 12 January 2024

Fed up with the increasing crime and car washers who have established themselves in the parking areas on East London's beachfront, Quigney Ratepayers Association are taking matters into their own hands.

The Association's chair, Satish Nair, joins Daron Mann and discusses their initiative in this episode.

