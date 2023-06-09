×

Daily Dispatch Podcasts

09 June 2023

Catch all the latest Daily Dispatch Podcasts here.

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | ActionSA calls for cholera prevention plan in the EC

ActionSA's provincial chair Athol Trollip has issued a stern warning to the provincial government to ensure ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Audio recordings implicating Dyantyi, Majodina, Joemat-Pettersson ...

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will prove claims "implicating" Richard Dyantyi, ANC chief whip ...

Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
LISTEN | ANC gave people impression of being 'Father Christmas' but we’re ...

The governing party is 'not in total control' and society also has to play its role, ANC secretary-general Fikile ...

Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
PODCAST | Tribute to Eusebius McKaiser

Rams Mabote pays tribute to Eusebius McKaiser by sharing some moments that highlight the person, journalist, analyst ...

By Rams Mabote
LISTEN | One year on, Ukraine's lion rescue mission continues

No stranger to rescuing and repatriating animals in Ukraine, Eastern Cape's wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange is still ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Cannabis industry to revitalise EC economy?

Eastern Cape is perfectly positioned to be a major hemp and cannabis exporter.

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | EC Education's plans to curb school infrastructure challenges

This week, Education MEC Fundile Gade spoke at a media briefing addressing school readiness for the midyear exams and ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Determined Stormers prepared for URC Grand Final

The Stormers will take their defence of their United Rugby Championship crown to the Grand Final this Saturday when ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Chintsa's sailing sensation Kirsten Neuschäfer shares her journey ...

After 235 days, 5 hours, 44 minutes and 4 seconds of racing in the ocean, the Chintsa-born  sailer Kirsten Neuschäfer ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Former Surfing SA President Bakker talks new African venture

Having served a  successful six-year term as President of Surfing South Africa, Johnny Bakker's new role seeks to ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Prudhoe community leader discusses Fish River Resort looting

For months, no-one has looked after the once thriving hotel, casino and golf resort, valued at millions of rand. The ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | All you need to know about government's outreach programme to ...

The national and Eastern Cape provincial governments have launched a campaign to trace hundreds of former miners whose ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | More cruise ships stopping at EL harbour boost tourism

Almost tripling the number of cruise vessels that called at the East London harbour in the 2022-2023 season proved ...

By Ted Keenan
LISTEN | EC comedian scoops national award

On this week's That Weekend Feeling, Daron Mann speaks to comedian and content creator Rory Petzer.

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Makhanda all set for another packed arts festival

Creatives from all over SA will be heading to Makhanda to perform at the National Arts Festival, which promises a ...

LISTEN | Getting ahead eased by having a trusted mentor

Aside from the right qualifications, the one thing that will set a career newcomer on the path to success is a top ...

By Ted Keenan
LISTEN | Gift of the Givers hostage negotiator in Mali to negotiate ...

On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman takes us through the ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Nahoon's wild bird rescuer shares her journey

Animals in BCM may be wounded, or in danger of being shot or mauled by domestic predators , but there are ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Frere patients left to suffer 10-year wait for orthopaedic surgery

Patients requiring orthopaedic surgery such as joint replacements at East London’s Frere Hospital face a decade-long ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Project aims to empower voters to choose wisely in 2024

Songezo Zibi is convinced that given the right tools, South Africans will use the next general election to vote for a ...

By Ted Keenan
LISTEN | All hands on deck as Komani flood-relief efforts continue

The Chris Hani District Municipality, as well as various government departments and NGOs have made sure that local ...

By Sivenathi Gosa
LISTEN | No wealth for department of health victims

In a landmark decision handed down by the Bhisho High Court this past week Judge Rob Griffiths ruled that the Eastern ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Komani in chaos

LISTEN ON: | IONO.fm (https://iono.fm/c/6728%20) | Spotify ...

LISTEN | How do we solve the dog attack problem?

We need to acknowledge that certain dog breeds are power breeds and when they inflict injury it is serious, says Animal ...

By HeraldLIVE
LISTEN | That Weekend Feeling with Mluleki Ntsabo

It's Boks vs New Zealand this weekend and the heat is on. Daron and Mluleki Ntsabo discuss the upcoming ...

LISTEN ON:

| IONO.fm | Spotify | Apple | Google | SoundCloud | RSS |

| Breaker | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Anchor |

