Disgruntled GBV workers appeal to provincial premier to resolve issue
Buffalo City Metro pulls the plug on project due to a lack of funds
Buffalo City Metro’s cash flow problems have forced the city to pull the plug on its project aimed at fighting gender-based violence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.