Community pushes for dilapidated iQonce school to be rebuilt
But education departments wants pupils to relocate to Forbes Grant High in Ginsberg
Concerned community members in Qonce plan to petition education MEC Fundile Gade in a bid to compel him to rebuild the dilapidated iQonce High School...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.