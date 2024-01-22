Calls to probe admissions at nursing college
Minister asked to intervene at Lilitha after claims of irregularities in selection of students
After being plagued by admission irregularities and bribery claims for years, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla has been urged to investigate the intake at Lilitha Nursing College after the process stoked fresh controversy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.