News

LISTEN | New year, same old problems for EC Education

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 28 January 2024
WE WANT ANSWERS: Wendy Marrilier, a parent at Pefferville Primary School, was among a group protesting for the vandalised school to open so their children could go back to class.
Image: THEO JEPTHA

The start of the academic year in the Eastern Cape was a tale of two nations on Wednesday last week.

But while the urban year started smoothly, hundreds of rural pupils had to stay at home staring at the rain.

In this episode, Daron Mann has a discussion with provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima about the department's plans for the year.

