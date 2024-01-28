The start of the academic year in the Eastern Cape was a tale of two nations on Wednesday last week.
But while the urban year started smoothly, hundreds of rural pupils had to stay at home staring at the rain.
In this episode, Daron Mann has a discussion with provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima about the department's plans for the year.
LISTEN | New year, same old problems for EC Education
Image: THEO JEPTHA
