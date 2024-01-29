An on-duty police sergeant and one person were fatally shot while waiting for assistance after a police van had a puncture at Settlers Way in Westbank outside East London on Sunday evening.
It is alleged that at about 17:30PM the Sergeant, stationed at Kidds Beach SAPS and her colleagues were on duty when their police vehicle had a puncture.
While the cops waited for help from their SAPS Kidds Beach colleagues, it is said that the deceased member of the public stopped to offer assistance and let them sit in his car.
According to a police report, while the were seated in the vehicle, a BMW fired shots at the vehicle.
The 38-year old sergeant and the 50-year-old member of the public died on the scene while two other police officials escaped unharmed.
The suspects' vehicle sped off, and no arrest has been made.
The motive for the shooting unkown.
Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.
Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene conveyed her astonishment on the tragic killing and extended her condolences to the families of the police Sergeant .
‘Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, as we mourn in disbelief on the tragic loss of this remarkable individual.
"Her untimely and senseless death has shocked the SAPS Family, reminding us of the dangers that police officers face every single day.
"We appeal to the communities to come forward with any information that can assist in speedily tracking and tracing the suspects involved,’ said Mene.
Shock as top cop, one person killed in roadside shooting outside East London
