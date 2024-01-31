Musk tops list of largest US corporate pay packages

A judge on Tuesday invalidated CEO Elon Musk's record $56bn (R1.05-trillion) pay package from Tesla, which was approved by the company's shareholders in 2018.
Tesla estimated in 2018 that the fair value of Musk's award on the grant date was $2.284bn, according to Equilar.
Below is a look at some of the largest corporate compensation agreements based on the estimated value of the equity awards on the date the awards were granted, as compiled by Equilar, which specialises in corporate pay analysis. The recipients were CEOs unless noted.
The data for the Blackstone Group and Sculptor Capital Management in 2007-2008 include expensed values of equity awards. The data was compiled in August 2023.
Reuters
