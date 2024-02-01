Stock theft suspect makes things easy for cops
In a bizarre incident reminiscent of popular TV show America’s Dumbest Criminals, a woman walked into the Mthatha Central police station to claim a herd of cows which had been recovered after being stolen in KwaBhaca...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.