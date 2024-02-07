He testified that on the day of the fire, he had just made payment for rent to a landlord called “Nduna or Zuluman”.
LISTEN | 'My pregnant girlfriend died and her body was never found,' man tells Usindiso commission
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
Musa Hamisi from Tanzania says he lost his eight-months-pregnant girlfriend in the Usindiso building disaster and her body was never found.
His testimony was on Wednesday read out at the commission of inquiry into the deadly fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, last year, chaired by former justice Sisi Khampepe.
He said he had gone to bed earlier than his girlfriend, Londiwe, who was on her phone. He woke up to screams from people warning about a fire in the building.
“There was smoke in the room as the door was opened. Londiwe had gone to the toilet. I found her in the toilet — already dead — collapsed on the floor. I could not find her pulse. I knew she was dead,” said Hamisi.
“I used the phone torch. The light attracted people who came towards my room. People were screaming.
“I lost my pregnant girlfriend. Her body was never found. I did not get to bury her.”
