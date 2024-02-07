Sifiso Mkhwanazi, accused of killing several sex workers between April and October 2022, on Wednesday told the court why he confessed to the murders.
Taking to the stand in the high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, Mkhwanazi said: “My father said he met up with the police and they spoke. I don’t have a choice. I have to tell the truth.”
Mkhwanazi, 21, was testifying in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of the confession he allegedly made to his father, Mark Khumalo, shortly after his arrest.
He told the court that the investigating officer and the other police officials took him from the cell at the Johannesburg Central police station when he was booked for an identity parade. It was there that he met with his father.
Mkhwanazi said while he was on his way to meet with his father, the investigating officer, detective sergeant Bongani Mbonambi, told him to confess.
“He said I should make a confession but I can’t remember what I said. I did not confess [to him],” he told the court.
“We were on our way to get into the room and meet with my father. He [Mbonambi] said [to my father], ‘Here is your child, he will talk to you, I will give you space,’ and he went out. I remained there with my father.”
I was coerced to confess, says man accused of killing Joburg sex workers
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mkhwanazi said when he met with his father, he was shocked since it was his first time meeting him after the arrest. He said his father was angry.
“We greeted each other. He asked me how I was and told me to tell the truth. He said he wanted me to tell the truth,” added Mkhwanazi, indicating that his father had a cellphone and a recording device.
Khumalo, however, testified on Tuesday that his son called him while he was arrested and told him that he wanted to tell him something. Khumalo said he went to his first appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court but could not talk to his son, and that was when he called Sgt Mbonambi to arrange a meeting with his child.
Khumalo told the court that Mkhwanazi called him with the other number and not his usual cellphone number, and that’s when he decided to go meet him in court.
When he did not meet him on his court appearance date, he called the investigating officer Mbonambi, who then arranged for him to meet with Mkhwanazi at Johannesburg Central police station, where he was booked for an ID parade.
Mkhwanazi, however, on Wednesday disputed calling his father, saying his phone was confiscated when he was arrested and he didn’t have access to a phone.
Mkhwanazi said he felt he was coerced to confess as his father threatened to stop supporting him if he didn’t tell the truth.
Earlier during his testimony, Mbonambi told the court that he wasn’t interested in Mkhwanazi’s confession as they had overwhelming evidence which could lead to a conviction.
Mbonambi disputed that he told Mkhwanazi to confess.
Mkhwanazi is facing six counts of murder, seven counts of rape, six counts of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges, but his alleged confession claims he admitted to killing women using an arm choke. He was alleged to have tendered an admission in terms of section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
He denied raping the women and alleged it was consensual sex with the agreement of money for sex. He denied planning the murders.
The trial continues.
