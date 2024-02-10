Love is in the air in East London

The institute’s students will woo the audience with solos, duets and choir numbers from the likes of Celine Dion, Bruno Mars and SA’s shining star, Tyla.
“We do this show every year, and even though we keep to the same formula, this year with the audience on the stage it’s very personal.
“The students have mentioned that it’s emotional and the mood is full of love — with roses and fairy lights.
“Valentine’s Day and the show are not just for couples, at the end of the day we all want love, whether we are in relationships or from family and friends.”
If lovebirds are looking to reconnect, husband and wife Andrew and Comfort Dube are hosting Fun in the Park next Saturday at James Pearce Park, Stirling.
Comfort, 34, from Vincent, started Andycomfy Love Demystifiers with husband Andrew to share their marriage journey to inspire couples to reignite their spark.
Comfort said: “We are celebrating our 10th year together and decided that nowadays there is a lot of separation, people no longer believe in true love.
“We aim to eliminate that negative perception and try to help relationships have a sustainable future.
“We hope to paint a picture that true love just needs nurturing and guidance.”
East London is bursting with activities this Valentine’s week, from markets to bingo and a plethora of performances all about one thing — “lurve”.
Dramsoc has its Dinner & Death: Valentine’s Edition, the EL SPCA is hosting a love song trivia night, while in West Bank, Kerry Hiles will pluck at the heartstrings of diners.
The Sonwa Sakuba Institute for Performing Arts will dim the lights at the Guild Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday (Valentine’s Day) with All You Need is Love.
Director Sonwa Sakuba said the show was a compilation of classic ballads and modern love songs.
“We will have the audience seated on stage, it creates an intimate feeling as the show is a celebration of love.
“We played about with different genres of music, we’ve got choreography and poetry as well.”
The cover charge of R50 is towards supplies for the three-hour event, to which participants are encouraged to bring their own picnic baskets, chairs, snacks and drinks.
“Our goal is to show people how they can spend quality time together without spending a lot of money.
“We will be playing games and doing activities to improve communication, intimacy and connection between couples in a fun way.”
Breaking the convention of the usual formal affair, The Night of Lovers evening calls for attendees to bring their most daring fashion look to the Guild Theatre next Friday.
The concert brings together the Jaziel Brothers, Mali Soul, and Tee-Tee, with comedian Vusi Oulik as MC.
Events organiser Nalizole Fololo said the theme, “Unorthodox Classy”, gave attendees the chance to be bold and creative and wear outfits that made a statement.
Fololo said: “People should come up with something out of the ordinary.
“We don’t want the ordinary black tie, it’s a chance to wear designer clothing or something that is unique.
“We want people to feel comfortable and beautiful.”
The first 50 couples to walk the red carpet will receive a red rose, while a professional photographer will be capturing moments of love throughout the night.
“Mali Soul will be performing with his full seven-piece band.
“All the music will bring romance.
“It is a chance for people who are in love to get out and enjoy themselves with artists that East London is familiar with, to create memories of time spent together.
“We will have hearts and lights that will portray the love in the air on the night.”
For all this week’s rose-petalled romance, see our Weekender Gig Guide.
