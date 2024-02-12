Vusi is busy working on a new album, titled Full Circle, and one of the tracks is titled Zahara.
“I will be playing her guitar. Zahara is the first track on this new album.
“I am calling it Full Circle because I am turning 40 this year.
“I decided to be creative playing around genres, from amapiano, gospel, rock and others.
“I decided to call it Full Circle because I have grown and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”
On March 2, he will be appearing in a new reality TV show, Vusi Nova Unprovoked, in which he will be baring his heart and soul.
“I have been approached so much by channels and I was like, ‘never, I won’t do that’.
“But I came to the realisation that people have been so curious about my life.
“It’s just me sharing my day-to-day life, it’s very scary because I am known as a lover boy, but they will see the other side of me,” he said.
Vusi Nova in tears after Zahara’s family gift him her guitars
Muso taking it ‘one day at a time’ after late songstress’s death
Image: SUPPLIED
For award-winning artist Vusi Nova, the death of his friend and fellow musician Zahara was a heart-wrenching loss.
However, bringing some comfort, Zahara’s family offered Vusi a special memento of their beloved daughter and sister — some of her collection of guitars.
The star, whose real name is Vusumzi Nongxa, was a close friend of the late artist.
Songwriter and guitarist Zahara, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, rose to fame nationally and internationally.
Being a guitarist was an important part of her image and she used it to express her unique musical style.
Zahara died at the age of 36 after a short illness after being hospitalised for a month in Johannesburg.
On his Instagram page, Vusi expressed his gratitude to Zahara’s family for trusting him with her precious guitars.
“I can’t guys, my heart. So Zahara’s family did one of the most beautiful things ever! It brought me to tears!
“They just dropped off some of her collection of guitars and said they know she would have wanted me to have them,” he wrote.
Zahara’s death hit Vusi hard, who has shared his grief on social media, as well as his memories with her and how her presence in his life will be missed.
He has reflected on the impact she had on him and on the SA music scene.
Vusi said he was honoured that Zahara’s family had decided to give him some of her guitars.
“A few days passed, and one of Bulelwa’s sisters called again saying she dreamt of her asking when are they giving me those guitars and that I needed to fetch them.”
He said he was learning to deal with her death one day at a time.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow but I have to live with it. I wake up sometimes and it hits me, damn, Bulelwa is no more.
“I’ve lost so many people in life, from my mom to grandmother and I had made up my mind that I was done hurting, I think this is why her death hit me so hard.
“We have always spoken about death, it was about my death but not hers.
“She knew what I wanted when I die.”
'It’s going to take me a while to get over this' — Vusi Nova on Zahara's death
