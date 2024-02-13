Burns-Ncamashe now ordained as a deacon
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Prince Zolile Zweliyajika Burns-Ncamashe, a long-serving royal spokesperson and adviser of the AmaRharhabe kingdom, has added another feather to his cap — he is now a deacon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.