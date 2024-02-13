×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

How Bales-Smith came back to rowing after stabbing incident

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 13 February 2024

Eastern Cape-born SA rower Murray Bales-Smith, who excelled in the Buffalo Regatta in East London at the weekend, has shared how he was stabbed while training in 2023 and how that took a toll on his mental state...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech