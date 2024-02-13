Fired workers still not reinstated after Enoch Mgijima ordered to do so
The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality is refusing to reinstate seven workers it fired in January 2023 after they allegedly took unauthorised absence from work in December 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.