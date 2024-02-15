The Buffalo City Metro Development Agency has been left with an egg on its face after it put up incorrect information about the history of East London during the reign of King Phalo, one of the celebrated traditional rulers in the Xhosa nation.
The historical events on two of the posters have since been called into question.
In this episode, Daron Mann discusses the concerns expressed by residents regarding the information boards with Ward Councilor Funeka Wolose.
LISTEN | BCM's history lesson questioned
