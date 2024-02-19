The National Council of SPCAs said its team, including veterinary consultant Dr Bryce Marock, was aboard the Al Kuwait to assess the welfare of the animals in co-operation with the captain.
Docked livestock carrier causes a stink across Cape Town CBD
Image: MarineTraffic/screenshot
Capetonians twitched their noses in disgust on Monday as an overpowering stench, described as a combination of sewage, rotten fish, cow dung and goat urine, wafted across the CBD and nearby suburbs.
Residents took to social media to complain about the foul odour, subsequently confirmed to be emanating from a ship carrying livestock that docked overnight at Cape Town harbour.
“Environmental health have confirmed the source of the smell across the city is a ship in the harbour,” said the city's MMC for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien
Several observers on social media inquired about the condition of the animals on the vessel.
The National Council of SPCAs said its team, including veterinary consultant Dr Bryce Marock, was aboard the Al Kuwait to assess the welfare of the animals in co-operation with the captain.
The ship, carrying 19,000 cattle bound for Iraq from Brazil, is loading feed in the harbour.
“We acknowledge the concerns raised by members of the public regarding the noticeable stench emanating from the ship and reaching the city centre and surrounds,” said the NSPCA.
“The smell is indicative of the awful conditions the animals endure, having already spent nearly three weeks on board with a build-up of faeces and ammonia. The stench on board is unimaginable but the animals face this every day.”
