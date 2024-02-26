×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New system to fight stock theft launched in Eastern Cape

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 26 February 2024

While police continue to have their hands full in the fight against stock thieves, especially in the OR Tambo district, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has revealed government plans to roll out a livestock identification and traceability system in villages and farms besieged by stock theft...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Learning to surf
Never Give Up - Surfing Life