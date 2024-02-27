Gauteng traffic police (GTP) have urged motorists to beware of criminals posing as traffic officers with the intention of kidnapping, robbing or hijacking road users.
This comes after a doctor was hijacked and robbed while driving on the N3 highway near Vosloorus last weekend. The victim was stopped by five men driving a white vehicle with blue lights. Three of them were wearing police uniforms.
“This is one of the trends used by hijackers to mislead motorists into falling victim to kidnappings and hijackings. I call on all motorists to beware of criminals who drive around in vehicles with blue lights illegally installed, with an ulterior motive of hijacking, robbing people and possibly causing them harm,” said GTP spokesperson Sello Maremane.
He reiterated that every traffic officer must have an appointment certificate which identifies who they are and the authority that has appointed them.
“A member of the public has the right to demand to see such a certificate. Failure to produce such a certificate must be a red flag for the motorist. Motorists are also allowed to drive off if the certificate is not shown to them.
“It is also important to note that the National Road Traffic Act dictates that a traffic officer must have a name tag while stopping vehicles. Lastly, the branding of the vehicle can be used to identify the organisation’s identity even if it is not compulsory for officers to use branded vehicles,” said Maremane.
If motorists feel unsafe while being stopped by officials, they may stop at the nearest police station, he said.
Maremane said Gauteng traffic police will intensify visibility in all hotspot areas. He called on the public to report such crimes to the hotline number 0800 701 701.
Motorists warned of criminals masquerading as traffic police
Members of the public have the right to see a traffic officer's appointment certificate, say Gauteng traffic police
Image: Supplied
Gauteng traffic police (GTP) have urged motorists to beware of criminals posing as traffic officers with the intention of kidnapping, robbing or hijacking road users.
This comes after a doctor was hijacked and robbed while driving on the N3 highway near Vosloorus last weekend. The victim was stopped by five men driving a white vehicle with blue lights. Three of them were wearing police uniforms.
“This is one of the trends used by hijackers to mislead motorists into falling victim to kidnappings and hijackings. I call on all motorists to beware of criminals who drive around in vehicles with blue lights illegally installed, with an ulterior motive of hijacking, robbing people and possibly causing them harm,” said GTP spokesperson Sello Maremane.
He reiterated that every traffic officer must have an appointment certificate which identifies who they are and the authority that has appointed them.
“A member of the public has the right to demand to see such a certificate. Failure to produce such a certificate must be a red flag for the motorist. Motorists are also allowed to drive off if the certificate is not shown to them.
“It is also important to note that the National Road Traffic Act dictates that a traffic officer must have a name tag while stopping vehicles. Lastly, the branding of the vehicle can be used to identify the organisation’s identity even if it is not compulsory for officers to use branded vehicles,” said Maremane.
If motorists feel unsafe while being stopped by officials, they may stop at the nearest police station, he said.
Maremane said Gauteng traffic police will intensify visibility in all hotspot areas. He called on the public to report such crimes to the hotline number 0800 701 701.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos