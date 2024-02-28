×

News

BREAKING | Senior Fort Hare official suspended for alleged misconduct

By SINO MAJANGAZA - 28 February 2024
The suspension was communicated to students and staff on Wednesday night.
Image: THEO JEPTHA

A senior University of Fort Hare official has been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into allegations of serious misconduct.

The suspension was communicated to students and staff on Wednesday night.

The communique, issued by interim deputy vice-chancellor: institutional support Lebogang Hashatse, did not divulge reasons for the suspension of the official in the human resources department.

“When appropriate, and without infringing on his rights, the university will issue a further statement on the outcome of the disciplinary process,” said Hashatse.

He said acting arrangements would be announced shortly.

This is a developing story.

