News

LISTEN | Mabuyane highlights achievements and advantages of Eastern Cape

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 28 February 2024

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has compared the Eastern Cape’s performance in 2023 to what the ANC government hoped to achieve in priority areas in its next five years — that is if it wins the national election in May.

In many of the priority areas, the provincial government’s current performance was ahead of the curve.

In this exclusive episode, he chats to Ted Keenan about the six targets that, if hit, would see the country shed the tag of being “almost a failed state”. 

