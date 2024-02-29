×

News Editors Choice

WATCH | AKA's alleged killers ordered to reveal faces in court

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 29 February 2024

Five suspects allegedly linked to AKA and Tibz's brutal murders appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday morning, a year after the killings.

The suspects at first wore masks and hoodies to hide their identities but were ordered to remove their face coverings.

AKA's father was present in court alongside minister of police Bheki Cele.

Seven suspects have been arrested in total and collectively are facing 19 other murder charges. The suspects are accused of orchestrating the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February last year

The information was contained in a charge document when KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday confirmed the arrests.

For more information about the case, see below for our investigation videos on the murders.

TimesLIVE

