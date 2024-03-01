Former attorney pleads to be let out on bail
Manfred Chinamasa accused of stealing millions from RAF clients who he admits knowing personally
An attorney who was struck from the roll after being accused of defrauding five clients of millions in Road Accident Fund payouts has pleaded to be released on bail...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.