WATCH | Heist suspect found trapped inside cash-in-transit truck
Simlindile Sibonele Mfecane, 39, was found trapped inside a bombed-out cash-in-transit armoured vehicle hours after an alleged robbery on Tuesday and appeared before the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court the same day on charges of cash-in-transit robbery and theft...
