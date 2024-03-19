News

Ex-Dispatch editor Glyn Williams dies at 96

Multi-talented journalist played major role in turning around the fortunes of struggling newspaper, says former colleague

Premium
By CHARLES BENINGFIELD - 19 March 2024

It was with great regret that readers of the Daily Dispatch of his era will have learnt of the death of former editor Glyn Williams at the age of 96 in Perth, Australia, at the weekend...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says