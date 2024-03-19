Ex-Dispatch editor Glyn Williams dies at 96
Multi-talented journalist played major role in turning around the fortunes of struggling newspaper, says former colleague
It was with great regret that readers of the Daily Dispatch of his era will have learnt of the death of former editor Glyn Williams at the age of 96 in Perth, Australia, at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.