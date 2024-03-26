News

Gunmen open fire on Wild Coast holidaymakers

East London families have narrow escape from balaclava-clad assailants near Coffee Bay

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 26 March 2024

A dream getaway to the Wild Coast in the former Transkei turned into a nightmare for a group of East London friends and their children after they came under attack by balaclava-clad gunmen who fired at their car...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest