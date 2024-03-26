News

Thieving employee cost 200 people their jobs, Dimbaza factory owner tells court

R1.3m theft nearly brought company to its knees, destroying livelihoods, says owner of Dimbaza business

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 26 March 2024

An Eastern Cape businessman has called for the harshest possible sentence  for his former employee who has been found guilty of stealing more than R1m from his business...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest