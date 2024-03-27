Tsolo man facing 8 rape charges says sex was consensual
Xolani Gcelu hears a paternity test revealed one of the women had his child
The man accused of being the Tsolo serial rapist who targeted schoolgirls and young women, is a registered traditional surgeon, the court was told...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.