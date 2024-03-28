News

Many feared dead as bus crashes off bridge in Limpopo

By TimesLIVE - 28 March 2024
Firefighters at the scene of a bus crash on the R518 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo on Thursday.
Firefighters at the scene of a bus crash on the R518 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo on Thursday.
Image: Limpopo transport department

A horrific bus accident on the R518 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo on Thursday is suspected to have claimed scores of lives. 

Limpopo transport department officials told TimesLIVE they were travelling to the scene of the accident and could not immediately provide further details. 

Unconfirmed reports said the bus, allegedly travelling from Botswana, plunged off the Mmamatlakala bridge and burst into flames. 

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE 

Eight top travelling tips to keep you safe on the roads this Easter

The Easter weekend is nearly upon us and thousands of South Africans will be taking to the country's roads to visit family and friends.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liema's S'ya Mosha journey – BBMzansi
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack