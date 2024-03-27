Presidency says government is on track to reduce load-shedding

Significant progress has been made in the past six months in implementing the government’s plan to end load-shedding, the Presidency said on Wednesday.

The Presidency released a report on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan (EAP), which is co-ordinated by the National Energy Crisis Committee under the leadership of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the EAP in July 2022.

The plan aims to reduce the severity and frequency of load-shedding in the short term and achieve energy security in the long term through five key interventions:

Fix Eskom and improve the availability of existing supply Enable and accelerate private investment in generation capacity Fast-track the procurement of new generation capacity from renewables, gas and battery storage Unleash businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar, and Fundamentally transform the electricity sector to achieve long-term energy security.

The Presidency said the report demonstrated progress had been made in all interventions since the announcement of the plan.