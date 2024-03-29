Several Limpopo officials have visited the scene of the accident on the Mmamatlakala Bridge on the R518 between Marken and Mokopane in the Waterberg district, the provincial government said in a statement on Friday.
Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha urges caution on roads after bus tragedy
In the wake of the tragic bus accident on Thursday that claimed 45 lives, Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha has urged drivers to remain vigilant and exercise caution, especially when navigating challenging road conditions.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the victims, both in Botswana and South Africa, as they navigate through this unimaginable loss and grief. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by this tragedy. May they find strength, comfort, and solace in this difficult time,” he said.
Mathabatha called for caution on the province's roads.
“Let us prioritise safety and responsible driving practices to prevent such devastating accidents from occurring in the future. Limpopo's scenic routes should be pathways of joy and connection, not sites of tragedy and loss.”
Several Limpopo officials have visited the scene of the accident on the Mmamatlakala Bridge on the R518 between Marken and Mokopane in the Waterberg district, the provincial government said in a statement on Friday.
“The premier dispatched the MEC for transport and community safety, Florence Radzilani, to the scene of the accident to conduct a thorough investigation and determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” the statement read.
“The MEC for health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has also been dispatched to assist the only surviving passenger, while the department of social development will provide necessary psychosocial support.”
The premier also acknowledged the support given by the transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who was at the accident scene.
“The department of international relations and co-operation will facilitate necessary interventions with the Botswana government to assist the families of the deceased with processes of repatriation of the dead,” Mathabatha said.
Chikunga extended her condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.
“I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash near Mmamatlakala. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend,” she said.
45 killed, one injured in Limpopo bus crash at start of Easter weekend
