45 killed, one injured in Limpopo bus crash at start of Easter weekend

Forty-five people were killed and an eight-year-old child, who was seriously injured, was the only survivor when a bus allegedly transporting people from Botswana to Moria crashed at the Mmamatlakala bridge on the R518 in Limpopo on Thursday morning.

It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge and careening into a gorge where it caught alight.

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga extended her condolences to the families affected by the crash.

"I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend," Chikunga said.