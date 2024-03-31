A Kariega mother was shot and killed in Rosedale on Saturday evening as she was returning home from a nearby shop.
Keziah Kleinbooi, 23, died on the scene in Pelican Street while a 16-year-old girl, who had accompanying her, was hospitalised after sustaining several gunshot wounds.
Kleinbooi was a mother of two, a six month old and 3-year-old.
Police spokesperson captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the motive for shooting was suspected to be gang-related.
"The anti-gang unit is investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after two women were shot on Saturday in Kamesh.
"It is alleged that at approximately 9:10pm the women were found lying with multiple gunshot wounds in Kamesh.
"One 23-year-old woman died on the scene while the other was taken to hospital for treatment."
Janse van Rensburg said anyone who could assist identify the unknown suspects should contact the police.
Kariega mother killed in shooting, teen wounded
