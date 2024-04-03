News Editors Choice

IN PICS | Emotional scenes as families identify bodies of 9 suspected criminals killed in Mariannhill shoot-out

03 April 2024
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Reporter
Nine suspected criminals were killed during a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, west of Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

There were emotional scenes as family members identified the bodies of nine suspects shot dead during a gun battle with police at Desai in Mariannhill, outside Durban, on Wednesday.

Police aid the suspects have allegedly been terrorising the community for years and had taken over three houses in the area, forcing homeowners to move.

It is alleged the group have been involved in a number of criminal activities, including armed robberies, theft, rape and murders.

Emotions run high as community members identify the bodies of nine suspected criminals killed in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects allegedly gang-raped a girl and made her mother watch during a house robbery.

He said they were also on the police radar for other serious and violent crimes in the area.

There were emotional scenes as family members of nine suspected criminals who died in a shoot-out with police identified bodies.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A manhunt for two suspects is under way, he added.

Police said the youngest suspect was 18 and the oldest 22.

Nine suspected criminals died in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, Durban. Some of them were accused of rape and other serious and violent crimes.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The community crowded the scene with many climbing onto rooftops to gain a better vantage point. Some residents celebrated the deaths, saying the gang had caused a wave of terror. 

“At least now we will sleep in peace. These young boys have been making our lives hell. They had big guns and they would carry them on the streets. We were even afraid to walk on the road at night. We hope the other two will be arrested so our lives can go back to normal,” said a community member who asked not to be named.

Familiy members of nine suspected criminals who died in a shoot-out with police identify their bodies.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Community members said the gang started as a small group of boys but grew and became more notorious.

The families of the suspects refused to speak to media at the scene. 

TimesLIVE

